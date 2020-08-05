Bhajan renditions, temple replicas mark news TV coverage of Ayodhya event

Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary announced on Twitter that to ensure grand coverage of the huge event, the channel had constructed a set within their studio, even as live updates tracked everything from the fact that nobody in Ayodhya had slept the previous night and the rain showers before the ceremony signalled the advent of good times and ‘Ram Rajya’ which translates into rule of Ram. The channel also brought in singers and instrumentalists to sing Ram bhajans to keep things going in the run-up to the main event.