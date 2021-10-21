BENGALURU : Indian short-video apps such as Josh, Moj , MX Takatak and Chingari, which are jostling to fill the void left by Chinese video-sharing giant TikTok, have become popular even beyond the top 50 cities, according to estimates from management consultancy RedSeer Consulting.

Indian short-form video platforms are attracting close to 170 million to 190 million unique users from beyond the top 50 Indian cities every month, leaving behind established social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Instagram attracts 60 million to 80 million unique monthly users, Facebook between 140 million and 160 million, and YouTube around 150 million users from smaller towns and cities, according to RedSeer estimates.

As short-form video players continue to gain popularity in smaller towns, global social media players still account for 66% of overall time spent by users in the top 50 cities.

The time spent on short-form videos on established platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have also increased by 57% during the third quarter this year ending 30 September, as compared to the quarter ending March, RedSeer said. This signals a shift towards the content consumption by Indian users.

Engagement on short-form video platforms continues to grow in the absence of TikTok. Short-form content has grown 1.37 times in terms of monthly active users and 1.1 times in terms of daily active users from June 2020 when TikTok was banned, RedSeer said.

The growth in user base is attributed to new content created by creators on Indian short form video apps.

Indian short-form apps are actively trying to open monetization streams, but overall ad spends continue to be less than 1% on these platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.