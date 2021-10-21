Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Bharat embraces short-video apps

Bharat embraces short-video apps

Premium
Indian short-form apps are actively trying to open monetization streams, but overall ad spends continue to be less than 1% on these platforms.
1 min read . 12:30 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

The platforms are attracting close to 170-190 mn unique users from beyond the top 50 Indian cities every month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Indian short-video apps such as Josh, Moj, MX Takatak and Chingari, which are jostling to fill the void left by Chinese video-sharing giant TikTok, have become popular even beyond the top 50 cities, according to estimates from management consultancy RedSeer Consulting.

BENGALURU : Indian short-video apps such as Josh, Moj, MX Takatak and Chingari, which are jostling to fill the void left by Chinese video-sharing giant TikTok, have become popular even beyond the top 50 cities, according to estimates from management consultancy RedSeer Consulting.

Indian short-form video platforms are attracting close to 170 million to 190 million unique users from beyond the top 50 Indian cities every month, leaving behind established social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Indian short-form video platforms are attracting close to 170 million to 190 million unique users from beyond the top 50 Indian cities every month, leaving behind established social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Instagram attracts 60 million to 80 million unique monthly users, Facebook between 140 million and 160 million, and YouTube around 150 million users from smaller towns and cities, according to RedSeer estimates.

As short-form video players continue to gain popularity in smaller towns, global social media players still account for 66% of overall time spent by users in the top 50 cities.

The time spent on short-form videos on established platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have also increased by 57% during the third quarter this year ending 30 September, as compared to the quarter ending March, RedSeer said. This signals a shift towards the content consumption by Indian users.

Engagement on short-form video platforms continues to grow in the absence of TikTok. Short-form content has grown 1.37 times in terms of monthly active users and 1.1 times in terms of daily active users from June 2020 when TikTok was banned, RedSeer said.

The growth in user base is attributed to new content created by creators on Indian short form video apps.

Indian short-form apps are actively trying to open monetization streams, but overall ad spends continue to be less than 1% on these platforms.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Budgeting apps to help manage your finances better

Premium

How HCL’s bet on products biz soured

Premium

Mental illness widespread among India’s death row inmat ...

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; Tata Steel and Coal ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!