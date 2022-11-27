'Bhediya' Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan-starrer mints 15 crore

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed film, said that the box office total of Bhediya stands at ₹26.66 crore following the addition of ₹14.6 crore on day two.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer, Bhediya has earned over ₹15 crore in gross box office collection globally on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The horror-comedy was released on Friday, November 25. It opened to mostly positive reviews and raised ₹12.06 crore on its opening day.
In a tweet, the production house said, "#Bhediya's howl at the box office just got mightier."
Bollywood has seen much success for the horror-comedy genre with films like Stree, Golmaal Again and Roohi, earlier this year. Next March, Kartik Aaryan will appear in the remake of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya.
Industry experts say this is an effort to turn the traditional horror genre on its head and churn out films, many of which are based on folk tales and legends and bring in local cultural nuances instead of simply having stories centred around supernatural forces.
"The idea is to build a universe but for that, these individual characters have to be successful first so they can be repeated," Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, producers of Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya had said in an earlier interview.
Horror has worked in India since the days of the Ramsay brothers and when it is merged with comedy, it only drives audiences to laugh louder and get more scared, an experience that is ultimately aimed at enticing them to enter cinemas, Vijan added.
That makes it an important ploy for an industry struggling to fill seats in movie theatres with the emergence of video streaming platforms and the plethora of entertainment options they offer, a trend that has only been accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic.
