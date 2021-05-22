NEW DELHI: Filamchi, a Bhojpuri movie channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has partnered with homegrown short video app Chinagri, for live streaming of movie premiers. The association will commence with the premiere of Bhojpuri film Loha Pahalwan that will start streaming on Chinagri on Saturday along with the Filamchi TV channel, the two companies said in a statement.

“This collaboration where a film will be premiered and made available to the audience through not just a TV channel, but also a short video platform will expand the audience base and provide a new way of live streaming films in the current digital world," Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Chingari said in a statement. “Evolution is the key and Chingari aims to continue collaborating and evolving in the space of digital media so that both audiences and creators benefit from it."

Vinita Shrivastav, assistant vice-president, marketing at IN10 Media Network said the Bhojpuri language market has the potential to grow as the audience seeks more localized and relatable content. “In today’s multiscreen world, we need to be omnipresent to reach out to our viewers and let them experience content across platforms. The association will aid the platforms in increasing their audience base and engaging across with Bhojpuri movie fans," she added.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movies, and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on.

Chingari has also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

