NEW DELHI: Filamchi, the movie channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has lined up 50 movie television premieres over the next three months. The titles include hits of top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Baaghi Ek Yoddha, Lallu ki Laila and Pawan Putra featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and Pawan Singh, respectively. These will be screened every Saturday starting 14 August; and every weekend from 21 August. The upcoming festive period will see a premiere every day from 11 to 18 September.

“The string of world TV premieres of popular films will help us increase our audience base and build loyalty to the channel. The strategic move will further bolster our goal of being amongst the top three channels in the category," Tarun Talreja, vice-president, strategy, Filamchi said in a statement.

Apart from a marketing plan, Filamchi will unveil an engagement activity for customers where they get a chance to win prizes and gifts.

IN10 Media also owns channels such as EPIC, and Ishara-Zindagi ka Nazara besides streaming services DocuBay and EPIC ON. This June, EPIC, the infotainment channel owned by the company, had announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, targeted at the 18-40 age group, would deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the firm had said in a statement.

Movie channels on television were expected to see a viewership spike of 10-20% as more people stayed at home during the second wave of covid infections and a slate of films, more in regional languages became available for satellite premiere post their theatrical release earlier this year. Some broadcasters also believe small-town, massy audiences may not take entirely to discerning content available on OTT (over-the-top streaming) platforms and with few other avenues available, they will turn to television, including direct-to-digital films such as Laxmii that notched up big numbers for its satellite premiere earlier this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.