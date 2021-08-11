Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Bhojpuri channel Filamchi lines up 50 movie premieres

Bhojpuri channel Filamchi lines up 50 movie premieres

Premium
Filamchi will also unveil an engagement activity for customers where they get a chance to win prizes and gifts.
2 min read . 10:51 AM IST Lata Jha

  • IN10 Media also owns channels such as EPIC, and Ishara-Zindagi ka Nazara besides streaming services DocuBay and EPIC ON. In June, EPIC, its infotainment channel, had announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals

NEW DELHI: Filamchi, the movie channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has lined up 50 movie television premieres over the next three months. The titles include hits of top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Baaghi Ek Yoddha, Lallu ki Laila and Pawan Putra featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and Pawan Singh, respectively. These will be screened every Saturday starting 14 August; and every weekend from 21 August. The upcoming festive period will see a premiere every day from 11 to 18 September.

NEW DELHI: Filamchi, the movie channel owned by IN10 Media Network, has lined up 50 movie television premieres over the next three months. The titles include hits of top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Baaghi Ek Yoddha, Lallu ki Laila and Pawan Putra featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and Pawan Singh, respectively. These will be screened every Saturday starting 14 August; and every weekend from 21 August. The upcoming festive period will see a premiere every day from 11 to 18 September.

“The string of world TV premieres of popular films will help us increase our audience base and build loyalty to the channel. The strategic move will further bolster our goal of being amongst the top three channels in the category," Tarun Talreja, vice-president, strategy, Filamchi said in a statement.

“The string of world TV premieres of popular films will help us increase our audience base and build loyalty to the channel. The strategic move will further bolster our goal of being amongst the top three channels in the category," Tarun Talreja, vice-president, strategy, Filamchi said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apart from a marketing plan, Filamchi will unveil an engagement activity for customers where they get a chance to win prizes and gifts.

IN10 Media also owns channels such as EPIC, and Ishara-Zindagi ka Nazara besides streaming services DocuBay and EPIC ON. This June, EPIC, the infotainment channel owned by the company, had announced the launch of EPIC Digital Originals. These, targeted at the 18-40 age group, would deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook, the firm had said in a statement.

Movie channels on television were expected to see a viewership spike of 10-20% as more people stayed at home during the second wave of covid infections and a slate of films, more in regional languages became available for satellite premiere post their theatrical release earlier this year. Some broadcasters also believe small-town, massy audiences may not take entirely to discerning content available on OTT (over-the-top streaming) platforms and with few other avenues available, they will turn to television, including direct-to-digital films such as Laxmii that notched up big numbers for its satellite premiere earlier this year.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The turning point in free India’s journey

Premium

Gold funds are fading. Stay put or cash out?

Premium

Indusind Bank CEO: ‘We’ll ensure we are well-covered on ...

Premium

Burmans to sell 25% stake in Aviva Life

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!