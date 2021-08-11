Bhojpuri channel Filamchi lines up 50 movie premieres

Movie channels on television were expected to see a viewership spike of 10-20% as more people stayed at home during the second wave of covid infections and a slate of films, more in regional languages became available for satellite premiere post their theatrical release earlier this year. Some broadcasters also believe small-town, massy audiences may not take entirely to discerning content available on OTT (over-the-top streaming) platforms and with few other avenues available, they will turn to television, including direct-to-digital films such as Laxmii that notched up big numbers for its satellite premiere earlier this year.