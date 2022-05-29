Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film mints over 100 crore

Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than ₹100 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday. A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 and had an impressive weekend collection of more than ₹55 crore.

