Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film mints over 100 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film mints over ₹100 crore1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: It's been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the ₹100 crore club
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than ₹100 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday. A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 and had an impressive weekend collection of more than ₹55 crore.
Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than ₹100 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday. A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 and had an impressive weekend collection of more than ₹55 crore.
It's been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the ₹100 crore club.
It's been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the ₹100 crore club.
Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹109.92 cr. #India biz."
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" also features Tabu.
The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" ( ₹129 crore) and "The Kashmir Files" ( ₹252 crore).
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is struggling to make an impact at the box office. The film released on May 27, raked in ₹1.75 crore on Day 1 and ₹2 crore on second day at the box office.
Shot mainly in Assam and Meghalaya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, as an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeast region.