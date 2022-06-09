Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collection nears 160 cr mark, Samrat Prithviraj at 44 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collection nears ₹160 cr mark, Samrat Prithviraj at ₹44 cr2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- Trade experts said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a drop of only 57% from the previous weekend and may breach the ₹170 crore mark in the next few days.
Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is nearing the ₹160 crore mark at the box office. Trade website Box Office India said the film saw a drop of only 57% from the previous weekend despite the release of historical drama Samrat Prithviraj and may breach the ₹170 crore mark in the next few days.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has beaten the business of Sooryavanshi in markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Punjab and central India and will make the same numbers as the Akshay Kumar film in West Bengal, also beating its figures in Rajasthan by the end of its run, Box Office India said.
Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj should end the week with collections of Rs. 56 crore, which is not good enough considering the high costs. On Monday, the film saw a 55% drop in collections, compared to Friday, earning in the Rs. 5 crore range. The drop was lower in Uttar Pradesh with collections going down 40% there while other places like Rajasthan and central India were also on the right side of 50% but generally earnings fell in the 55-60% range, versus Friday. The slight plus apart from decent business in a couple of circuits, according to Box Office India is that the film should do enough business to cover its Rs. 200 crore costs from all revenue sources including satellite, digital and other ancillary streams.
The Hindi version of K.G.F: Chapter 2 is looking to close with earnings of Rs. 428 crore as it continues to run in week eight in major cities across India. The film will make over Rs. 145 crore in Mumbai, Rs. 85 crore plus in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and Rs. 40 crore plus in east Punjab. In these circuits, the earnings are second to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion while in Bihar and Odisha, KGF 2 has raced ahead.