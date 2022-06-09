Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collection nears 160 cr mark, Samrat Prithviraj at 44 cr

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj should end the week with collections of Rs. 56 crore, which is not good enough considering the high costs. On Monday, the film saw a 55% drop in collections, compared to Friday, earning in the Rs. 5 crore range. The drop was lower in Uttar Pradesh with collections going down 40% there while other places like Rajasthan and central India were also on the right side of 50% but generally earnings fell in the 55-60% range, versus Friday. The slight plus apart from decent business in a couple of circuits, according to Box Office India is that the film should do enough business to cover its Rs. 200 crore costs from all revenue sources including satellite, digital and other ancillary streams.

