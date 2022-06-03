‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘F3’ keep box office momentum going

Box office revenue in India is expected to touch a record Rs. 12,515 crore in 2022, beating the previous high of Rs. 10, 948 crore in 2019, as audiences throng cinemas in large numbers
Telugu language comedy F3: Fun and Frustration has set the cash registers ringing, having collected Rs. 72 crore at last count. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2, and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film.
Meanwhile, Bollywood horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2is heading for a Rs. 46-47 crore second week, taking its total earnings to Rs. 129 crore. Directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios, the film is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Box office revenue in India is expected to touch a record Rs. 12,515 crore in 2022, beating the previous high of Rs. 10, 948 crore in 2019, as audiences throng cinemas in large numbers with revenge consumption kicking in after two years of covid-led disruptions, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax and media investment firm GroupM.
In fact, revenue generated from ticket sales between January and April was also at an all time high of Rs. 4,002 crore for the period. Besides for the first time monthly average collections were over Rs. 1,000 crore, the report added. In comparison, in the first four months of 2019 box office collection was at Rs. 3,550 crore.
The records were achieved despite the impact of the third wave of covid-19 for the better part of January, when theatres were not allowed to operate and film releases were pushed back. Besides, 18% of cinemas are still not open compared to 2019, and sitting capacity was at 82% of pre-pandemic levels in April. However, operating capacity is expected to breach the 90% mark by June, leading to incremental footfalls in the second half of 2022.