‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to have satellite premiere on Sony MAX1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM IST
The horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani had released in cinemas this May and made ₹185.92 crore at the box office
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have its satellite premiere on Sony MAX on 16 October. The horror comedy also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani had released in cinemas this May and made Rs. 185.92 crore at the box office. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios, it is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and the second installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.