After years of wait, there is some exciting news for the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' fans, as the filmmakers have announced the third installment of the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house T-Series posted a candid picture of Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan from their discussion and captioned the post, "The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Here's the Instagram post:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Rooh Baba Back soon;!"

Another user commented, "kyaa baat hai bss ab wo akki ka dekh lo."

While another commented, "Kyun bhai 2nd installment mein hagna kam reh gaya tha kya??"

As per details, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's second instalment – starring Kartik Aaryan – emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his elation about the film, said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

Director Anees Bazmee, shared his excitement for the project, stating, "I am thrilled to take forward the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.' In the previous installment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it's going to be a fun and exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series."

With agency inputs.

