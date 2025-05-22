Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf may hit theatres amid OTT row—what it means for small-budget movies
SummaryBhool Chuk Maaf, caught in a legal spat between its production house and multiplex chain PVR Inox, may finally make it to the theatres ahead of a digital debut. But what would happen to theatres if small-budget films were to skip the cinemas?
Comedy drama Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi may finally hit the theatres this week ahead of debuting on video streaming or over-the-top (OTT) platforms. But the public spat between the low-budget movie’s production house and India’s largest multiplex chain may have dealt a blow to Indian small-scale films, fear industry experts.