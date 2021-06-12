NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the addition of Bhumi Pednekar to the cast of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. The movie will be directed by Aanand L. Rai known for Zero (2018) and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

To be sure, the film exhibition business is expected to make a full recovery only in 2022, when a series of big-budget movies like 'Raksha Bandhan' are lined up for release. The next year will see big star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

With budgets of over ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore, trade experts said the films will play an important role in prodding audiences to see the value of big-screen experience and producers will have enough time to get over the few bumps expected in 2021.

Besides, Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy and the third instalment of Salman Khan’s 'Tiger' franchise, 'Baahubali' star Prabhas has two big offerings—'Adipurush' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan. That apart, Tiger Shroff’s 'Ganpat' and 'Heropanti 2' will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. 'Mayday', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.

So, 2022 should be big thanks to the backlog of movies, many of which were only firming plans in the second and third quarter of 2020 with all on-ground production halted, and have faced another round of delays with the second lockdown in 2021. “This will bear fruit in 2022 as the line-up will be the biggest ever in recent history and it will be a surprise if it doesn’t (pull off some kind of) records," trade website Box Office India had said in an earlier blog.

