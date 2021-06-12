Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’

So, 2022 should be big thanks to the backlog of movies, many of which were only firming plans in the second and third quarter of 2020 with all on-ground production halted, and have faced another round of delays with the second lockdown in 2021. “This will bear fruit in 2022 as the line-up will be the biggest ever in recent history and it will be a surprise if it doesn’t (pull off some kind of) records," trade website Box Office India had said in an earlier blog.