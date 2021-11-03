Bhumi Pednekar to join Rajkummar Rao in new Anubhav Sinha film

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of director Anubhav Sinha’s new film Bheed that also stars Rajkummar Rao. Bheed will be co-produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. After a year-long absence from the screen, she appeared in social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), alongside Akshay Kumar, which touched upon the need for eradication of open defecatiom inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission. She followed this up with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), a satire on erectile dysfuction, which reunited her with Khurrana and was also seen in Netflix original Lust Stories, an anthology where her segment was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Pednekar then appeared in director Abhishek Chaubey's crime drama Sonchiriya in 2019, where she played a young housewife on the run in rural Chambal, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee, after which she was seen as the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, along with Taapsee Pannu who played her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Her third collaboration with Khurrana in comedy drama Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey, both released late 2019.

During the covid-19 pandemic, two of Pednekar’s films, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma, and Durgamati: The Myth, an adaptation of the Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie, released on video streaming platforms. Pednekar has completed shooting with Rao for Badhaai Do, a spiritual sequel to the 2018 comedy Badhaai Ho.

