Bhumi Pednekar to play lead role opposite Arjun Kapoor in new T-Series film

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), starring opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, that proved to be a sleeper hit. After a year-long absence from the screen, she appeared in social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), alongside Akshay Kumar, which touched upon the need for eradication of open defecation inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission. She followed this up with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), a satire on erectile dysfuction, which reunited her with Khurrana and was also seen in Netflix original Lust Stories, an anthology where her segment was directed by Zoya Akhtar.