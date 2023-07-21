New Delhi: Big Bang Social, the creator marketplace owned by talent management agency Collective Artists Network, has announced the launch of a creator super-app, a platform that enables commerce, brand collaboration, upskilling and a peer-to-peer network for the creator community.

“With a tech-first approach to the creator economy, our aim is to streamline India’s largely unorganized creator ecosystem, enabling monetization and revenue growth for creator businesses," Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network said in a statement. “ The potential of the creator economy in India is vast. As more individuals embrace entrepreneurship and leverage their creativity, there is an opportunity for creators to not only generate income but also influence industries, drive cultural shifts, and shape consumer preferences," he added.

Through the BigBang.Social App, creators will gain access to curated brand collaborations that match their talents, besides helping them connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. It will also provide learning modules and online training to masterclasses led by industry leaders, to equip creators with the knowledge to help in their respective fields. Moreover, creators can leverage the app’s advanced features, such as cashback rewards and reward points, to further monetize their endeavours and maximize their earnings.

“At BigBang.Social, our vision is to redefine the landscape of the creator economy, providing creators with unprecedented opportunities to grow, monetize their assets, and increase revenue streams. With our creator super-app, we are placing the power firmly in the hands of creators, offering them access to the best deals, tools, learning resources, peer-to-peer communication, cashback rewards, and much more," Anurag Iyer, CEO of Big Bang Social said in a statement.

The creator economy’s total addressable market is estimated to double over the next five years, increasing from $250 billion to $480 billion by 2027, as per Goldman Sachs research.