Collective Artists Networks’ Big Bang Social launches new app1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Through the BigBang.Social App, creators will gain access to curated brand collaborations that match their talents, besides helping them connect, collaborate, and learn from one another.
New Delhi: Big Bang Social, the creator marketplace owned by talent management agency Collective Artists Network, has announced the launch of a creator super-app, a platform that enables commerce, brand collaboration, upskilling and a peer-to-peer network for the creator community.
