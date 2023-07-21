.Collective Artists Networks’ Big Bang Social launches new app

Through the BigBang.Social App, creators will gain access to curated brand collaborations that match their talents, besides helping them connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. It will also provide learning modules and online training to masterclasses led by industry leaders, to equip creators with the knowledge to help in their respective fields. Moreover, creators can leverage the app’s advanced features, such as cashback rewards and reward points, to further monetize their endeavours and maximize their earnings.

