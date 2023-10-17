Big Boss 17: Meet the contestants of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan

The new season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, which went on-air last Sunday is based on the theme of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’ this time. The house features some very popular couples from the television industry besides some single contestants getting locked in for 105 days.

The new season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, which went on-air last Sunday (October 15) is based on the theme of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’ (heart, brain and strength) this time. The house features some very popular couples from the television industry besides some single contestants getting locked in for 105 days. The contestants' list features Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vikki Jain, comedian Munawar Faruqui, former journalist Jigna Vora, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal,criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan and more. Some of them have been a part of controversies. Let’s take a look at the names, who will be seen this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Popular TV star Ankita Lokhande was one of the first confirmed names this season. Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika fame actress will be in the show with her husband Vicky Jain. Dubbed as one of the perfect couples of the industry, the two are expected to open up about their relationship and past. They got married in 2021.

Munawar Faruqui Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp season 1. He is considered to be the strongest contestant of this season. He has been in controversies over the years. “There's a pressure to not let my fans down. When you are new, you get exempted from mistakes but if you've already done something and won it, you won't be spared for your mistakes. I'm looking forward to how my journey in the show will shape up," Faruqui said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khanzaadi Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is from Assam. She calls herself a ‘wild heart and gypsy soul.’ She previously appeared on MTV Hustle 2.0.

Rinku Dhawan Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Rinku Dhawan's entry to Bigg Boss 17 house left people surprised. She has been raising her son as a single mother following her separation from Kiran Karmarkar who played her on-screen brother in the Sakshi Tanwar show. She was recently seen in the TV show, Titli.

Soniya Bansal Actor and model Soniya Bansal made her debut in Bollywood with the film Game 100 Crore Ka, alongside Rahul Roy and Shakti Kapoor. She acted in many films, including Telugu ones, such as Dubki, Naughty Gang, Shoorveer, Dheera, and Yes Boss. She has also featured in several music videos for Zee, T-Series, and Venus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mannara Chopra The real name of Mannara Chopra is Barbie Handa. She is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her debut with Zid. She was recently in the news when Thiragabadara Saami director allegedly kissed her forcibly in public. She made a stunning entry with Salman Khan on Priyanka's hit song Lal Dupatta.

Arun Mashettey With over 602k followers on Instagram, YouTuber Arun Mashettey is one of the popular content creators from Hyderabad.

Sunny Arya Sunny Arya alias Tehelka Bhai hails from New Delhi. The renowned comedian is best known for his funny videos on his YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank. He gained a lot of popularity during covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigna Vora Famous Indian journalist Jigna Vora is known for Hansal Mehta's Scoop. She is the author of Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, based on which Karishma Tanna's hit Netflix series was adapted.

Sana Raees Khan Criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan reportedly joined the show after former Miss India, actor Manasvi Mamgai backed out. Sana is best known for fighting the alleged drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. She represented Aryan Khan's friend Avin Sahu who was the first accused to get bail. Besides this, Sana was also Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer in the most controversial Sheena Bora murder case.

Anurag Dobhal Popular YouTuber and influencer Anurag Dobhal is known by the name of The UK07 Rider on social media. He is from Dehradun, and rose to fame with his moniker ever since he joined the industry in 2018. Earlier this year, he crossed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and many dubbed him as one of the most popular Moto vloggers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navid Sole Navid is from the UK and claims to be of “Italian and Persian origin". He struggled to speak in Hindi and reminded people of Abdu Rozik. Navid has over 90k followers on Instagram.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are going to add romance to the locked house. Aishwarya was the second runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13th season. She is joined by her husband Neil. Salman introduced Neil as ‘patnivrata (devoted to wife).’

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are considered to be the most controversial jodi of this season. The two met on the sets of Udaariyaan and dated for some time before parting ways. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had their first fight on the very premiere night. Salman had to intervene after Isha said that Abhishek ‘physically assaulted’ her. However, Abhishek denied her claims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

