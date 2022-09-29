Big screen chemistry: Just about the boys’ club

Trade experts say the challenge for all actors is to make the kind of fun, commercial entertainers that can draw viewers in huge numbers irrespective of gender. “There have been plenty of fun, female character driven films in the past," Chauhan said, pointing to comedies and mass-market entertainers starring the likes of Hema Malini and Sridevi in the 1970s and ’80s. Much of Julia Roberts’ work in the 1990s and early 2000s, such as Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, falls in the same category and Hollywood has still managed to put women at the forefront in commercial entertainers more recently, in Captain Marvel (2019) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). Back home in India, Ranaut’s Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns are more recent examples, as is one of Sridevi’s last films English Vinglish, which had made nearly ₹40 crore at the box office when it released in 2012.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}