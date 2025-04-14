As top stars fail to deliver, theatres may have to rationalize ticket prices

Top actors, who in the recent past could pull audiences to cinemas on their sheer star power, are no longer able to guarantee box-office success, a reality that theatre operators are finding hard to cope with.

Earlier, theatres wouldn't think twice before placing films starring top Bollywood stars within the highest bracket of ticket rates—known as blockbuster pricing. But with many big films having sunk without a trace, theatres may now be forced to rethink their high-ticket-price strategy.

With titles such as Salman Khan’s Sikandar costing upwards of ₹450 in metros in the second week of release, despite a negative word-of-mouth and running to empty houses, trade experts say it is clear top names no longer ensure box-office returns. And when the review about such films is mixed, it makes no sense to price the tickets so steeply simply because they feature popular stars.

Pricing strategy, audience trends

Even in the case of hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule, higher footfalls could have been managed had the tickets been priced lower. This could have helped boost collections for the Allu Arjun-starrer that earned ₹800 crore.

“We’ve entered an era where good news travels fast and bad news travels faster. While big stars do guarantee a certain level of opening, if the film is carrying mediocre or average reports, it becomes that much harder to attract audiences if it is priced at the top end," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said. Distributors must give exhibitors the option to adopt a more dynamic and flexible approach to pricing, especially in order to attract more casual viewers, who may not be die-hard fans of the star in question. “There is a certain amount of rigidity (in pricing) in the first two weeks of release. By the time the film slows down, some experimentation may be allowed but we wish we had that flexibility earlier," Puri said.

To be sure, while the reduction in prices could help a film like Sikandar only to a limited extent, trade experts feel other big-star films like Pushpa 2 could have benefited from reasonable rates to a larger extent given the excellent word-of-mouth. “Those films already take an extraordinary opening, so once that initial rush is over, lowering prices can help bring more people into the fold. This could be a tool to not just maximise income but expand the theatrical market which is only possible with a hit that’s finding much resonance," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

Content is key

To be sure, theatres operate with regular, popular and blockbuster pricing ranges, depending on the scale, budget and star cast of the film. For big films starring top stars, it is common for even the lowest priced tickets in regular multiplexes to touch ₹450-500. However, many feel it is the film that needs to speak for itself and high rates are not always a deterrent if viewers feel compelled enough by what is on offer.

“Tickets are priced according to the cast, mounting and marketing of the film, and also if it’s releasing around a festive period. Sometimes it works and when it doesn’t, it’s a losing proposition for everyone. It’s all about how good or bad the content is, irrespective of pricing," said Amit Sharma, managing director, Miraj Entertainment, which operates multiplex theatres. In order to lure all classes of people to cinemas, Sharma said multiplex chains like Miraj and PVR Inox have announced a weekly offer where tickets are priced ₹99 or ₹149 every Tuesday depending on cinemas across the country.