Industry
As top stars fail to deliver, theatres may have to rationalize ticket prices
SummaryTheatres are re-evaluating ticket pricing strategies as star power no longer ensures box-office success. With films like Sikandar underperforming, experts suggest flexible pricing to attract casual viewers and maximize income.
Top actors, who in the recent past could pull audiences to cinemas on their sheer star power, are no longer able to guarantee box-office success, a reality that theatre operators are finding hard to cope with.
