Big studios stitch deals for projects post pandemic

“There's a greater need for synergies right now. As we're ready to take steps towards normalcy, synergies can ease creative challenges and budget complications. These partnerships (and resulting projects) will also bring relief to employees of the cinema sector and daily wage workers in the industry whose livelihood has been precarious. Plus, each of these companies has their trademark cinema aesthetic and it would be fascinating for the viewers to see them blend," said producer Abhishek Pathak, managing director of Panorama Movies known for titles such as Khuda Hafiz and Drishyam.