Big TV properties struggle to find audiences in worrying sign for business

NEW DELHI : Indian television’s biggest properties, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss, have not grabbed as many eyeballs as they used to with their TRPs (television rating points) down by at least 50%, according to media buyers and entertainment industry experts. Both have a TRP of below 1.5 as compared to 2.5-3 last year. While the IPL (Indian Premier League) grabbed a major chunk of the young, male audience, leading to loss of eyeballs in prime-time slots for the past two months, the urban Hindi-speaking audience also seems to be slowly moving towards consuming content online.

Television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) declined Mint’s request for specific viewership figures for the two shows. Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, that owns Colors, the broadcaster of Bigg Boss, declined to comment on the story while Sony Entertainment Television that broadcasts KBC, did not respond.

“Both KBC and Bigg Boss have not performed as well as last year, at least on TV. IPL definitely has a role to play, given that both shows launched during the tournament, which is the first time either has been on air during the IPL," Shailesh Kapoor, CEO of media consulting firm Ormax said. Since IPL is over, the shows may see traction but that remains to be seen, he added.

Others argue that KBC has been working under constraints too minus studio audiences owing to physical distancing norms. “Non-fiction, overall, has not done that well in this pandemic year. Even (viewership of) The Kapil Sharma Show is down by almost 40%. Disruption of schedules because of the pandemic seems to have led to lesser appointment viewing for non-fiction shows," Kapoor added.

Experts also say that Bigg Boss often takes one to two months to grow, as people begin to understand the contestants bunched together in a house in the reality show. Kishan Kumar, chief growth officer at media agency Wavemaker India said viewers could always expect quick boosters in both shows, Bigg Boss is famous for surprises while KBC is known to have celebrity episodes that spike viewership.

However, lower ratings this time would mean that advertiser expectations have not been met, and this could impact future seasons, Kapoor said.

Media and entertainment industry experts point to the clear viewership split that has taken place during the pandemic. In an average household, while women and family audiences, never the core audience for reality shows anyway, have remained glued to fiction, young and male audiences have taken either to the IPL or to web content that is slowly gaining traction among Hindi-speaking viewers. The past few weeks in particular have seen titles such as Mirzapur 2 (Amazon Prime Video) and Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLIV) stand out.

“Drama, in general, has done a lot better than non-fiction, case in point being new launches such as Anupamaa on Star Plus. New content has not just been a breath of fresh air, during the pandemic, a lot of people have also realised the importance of family values that these shows deal with," said a senior executive from a broadcast network who did not wish to be named. Anupamaa, overlapping with some portion of KBC’s time slot, has garnered TRPs of 3.5.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said the shift of eyeballs is a worrying sign for paid Hindi television. English-speaking Indian audiences are already seen moving to streaming platforms a trend reflected in closure of several English channels.

The return of channels such as Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Colors Rishtey, Sony Pal and Zee Anmol Cinema to the FTA (free-to-air) category has enabled massive gains for them from tier-two and tier-three towns and it is telling that all new channel launches in the past few months have been in regional languages.

“Hindi TV may feel the pinch in another 10-12 months with some non-core genres such as music possibly shutting down," Taurani said.

