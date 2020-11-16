Big TV properties struggle to find audiences in worrying sign for business

NEW DELHI : Indian television’s biggest properties, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss, have not grabbed as many eyeballs as they used to with their TRPs (television rating points) down by at least 50%, according to media buyers and entertainment industry experts. Both have a TRP of below 1.5 as compared to 2.5-3 last year. While the IPL (Indian Premier League) grabbed a major chunk of the young, male audience, leading to loss of eyeballs in prime-time slots for the past two months, the urban Hindi-speaking audience also seems to be slowly moving towards consuming content online.