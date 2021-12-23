Big videogames make some costly misfires

EA and Take-Two aren’t facing the same predicament. But both have been affected by the pandemic’s impact on game production, with so many developers still working remotely. At an investment conference on the day of the “Grand Theft Auto" release, Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said “I don’t think work-from-home is as productive," though he also noted that new technology used in the most cutting-edge games also has an impact on development times. EA had already delayed the release of “Battlefield 2042" by a month to its Nov. 19 launch date, citing the work-from-home challenge.