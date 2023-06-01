Big-budget Hindi movie projects stall on cash, cast concerns

Big-budget Hindi movie projects stall on cash, cast concerns3 min read 01 Jun 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Producers said they are waiting for the box office to stabilize and see positive returns from upcoming releases before committing large-scale investments.
NEW DELHI : Several highly anticipated Bollywood films under development for long are facing trouble moving ahead, as producers struggle to spot stars who can guarantee box office returns, and face difficulties in securing funding from studios.
