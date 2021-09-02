1 min read.Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 12:21 PM ISTLivemint
Sidharth Shukla dead: It is learnt that the actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania
Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died today, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. It is learnt that Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.
This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!!
OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti," Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh