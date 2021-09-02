Actor Siddharth Shukla, Big Boss 13 winner, dies of heart attack at 40

Sidharth Shukla dead: It is learnt that the actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died today, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. It is learnt that Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!!

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti," Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai Sidharth's family hails from Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh.