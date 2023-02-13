Bigg Boss 16 Finale: MC Stan wins defeating Shiv Thakare. Know prize money
- The season 16 of the show, which kickstarted on 1 October 2022, saw Thakare emerge as the first runner-up.
- Popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was touted as the winner, ended up in the third spot.
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Musician MC Stan won the Bigg Boss finale defeating Shiv Thakare on Sunday 12 February 2023. MC Stan now takes with him a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.
