Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Musician MC Stan won the Bigg Boss finale defeating Shiv Thakare on Sunday 12 February 2023. MC Stan now takes with him a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

MC Stan beat Shiv Thakare to take the first position in the show. After Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was eliminated, it was a nail biting competetion between Thakare and MC Stan.

However, MC Stan emerged winner of Bigg Boss 16.

MC Stan's journey in the Bigg Boss house was replete with witty one-liners and bold demeanour. This helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.

Shiv Thakare is the runner's up and Priyanka secured the third position in the show. He was often called a 'true Maratha' for his stand in the house. He was undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with actor Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like "Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar" and "Dill Mill Gayye", coming in at the fifth position.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film "Gadar 2" along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal", headlined by Karan Kundra, in attendance.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale winner's prize money

With Shalin's exit, the prize money for Bigg Boss 16's winner increased by ₹10 lakh. Earlier the prize money stood at ₹21.80 lakh however, later the winner will get ₹31.80 lakh.

MC Stan walked away from Bigg Boss 16 Finale as a winner - with the winner trophy, the a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs, and a car.

Priyanka bid farewell to Bigg Boss house

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured the second runner up position in the Bigg Boss finale. She was evicted leaving behind MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Announcing Priyanka's eviction, even Salman Khan expressed shock and said that she was the winner for him.

During the video of her journey in Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary was described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house who is "not a follower but a leader."

Ankit Gupta, who shares a special bond with Priyanka got teary-eyed upon hearing the news.

(With agency inputs)