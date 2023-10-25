Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Who is Varthur Santhosh, the contestant arrested for wearing tiger claw locket?
Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh was arrested on Sunday night by the forest department for allegedly wearing a tiger claw pendant during the reality show. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody after officials, post examination, concluded that Santhosh had been wearing genuine tiger claws.