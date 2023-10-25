Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh was arrested on Sunday night by the forest department for allegedly wearing a tiger claw pendant during the reality show. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody after officials, post examination, concluded that Santhosh had been wearing genuine tiger claws.

According to officials, the arrest took place on the sets of the television show after the crew brought Santhosh out of the Bigg Boss house on Sunday night.

During the legal proceedings, the Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 contestant acknowledged that he had brought the locket from a dealer, three years ago.

"When we checked the pendant, it was confirmed that it was a tiger claw," Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindrakumar told The Indian Express.

Wearing the tiger claw is a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which states wearing or displaying animal organs or parts as a punishable offence.

Who is Varthur Santhosh?

Santhosh, also known as 'Hallikar Odeya’. He has carved a successful career as a farmer and has become popular among the masses for rearing of the Hallikar breed of cattle. He is involved in business of selling cows in a Bengaluru’s Varthur.

Santhosh is well recognised Kannada figure, serving as the chairman of Hallikar Cattle Breed and All India Hallikar Breed Conservation Committee.

Beside, Hallikar Odeya breed of cattle, Santhosh is also known for his work for the welfare of cows.

He is also involved in the real estate business.

He became a star on social media after some of his videos went viral. He has over 16,000 followers on Instagram. Santhosh entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house as a participant for the 10th season of the reality show.

