‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 3’ shoot suspended

Lockdowns in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have led to programming budgets of television producers and broadcasters of other Hindi general entertainment channels rise by 25% as they are having to schedule their shoots to locations in Gujarat, Daman and West Bengal. Channels are trying to sustain viewership and advertising by taking extreme precautions to finish shoots, bring fresh episodes on air and avoid re-runs like last year as they grapple with the responsibility of the health of their cast and crew. Shows such as Barrister Babu (Colors) and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (Sony TV) are currently being shot in Surendranagar and other parts of Gujarat.