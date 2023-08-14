Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised after falling ill and is unlikely to perform during the finale episode on Monday night. Abhishek Malhan, who is popularly known as ‘Fukra Insan’ was amongst the finalists of this season's Bigg Boss OTT 2 with the likes of Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve.

Abhishek Malhan's sister Prerna Malhan confirmed that news of hospitalization. “Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery," Prerna Malhan said in a tweet.

As per the reports, Abhishek Malhan's health was deteriorating for the past week and recently Bigg Boss team decided to take him to the hospital. Currently, there is no update about his health condition.

Abhishek Malhan: From YouTube to Bigg Boss

The fans of Abhishek Malhan expressed concern after listening about his health condition and prayed for his speedy recovery. With 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Abhishek Malhan has a good fanbase and during his stay at the Bigg Boss OTT house, he was praised for his behavior. As per recent reports, he is among the top contenders to win the title.

Before YouTube, Abhishek Malhan was working as an entrepreneur and also tried his hand at rapping and music. He started his YouTube journey in 2019 and his brother Nischay Malhan, popularly Triggered Insan is already a successful YouTuber with more than 19 million subscribers.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT began in June with a number of celebrities like Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, actor Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, and model Jad Hadid and influencer Puneet Superstar. Like, the television versions of Bigg Boss, the OTT version is also hosted by actor Salman Khan.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on the JioCinema app on Monday night at 9:00 PM. According to the early voting trends, YouTuber Elvish Yadav is leading with 48% of the votes polled while Abhishek Malhan is on second with 32%.