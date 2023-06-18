comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan says he gets 'flooded with calls for recommendations, get so irritated that...'
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan says he gets 'flooded with calls for recommendations, get so irritated that...'

 2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 02:07 PM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Salman Khan made his debut on an OTT platform with 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Ahead of the show, Salman expressed his annoyance at receiving numerous calls from politicians, actors and others who want to be part of the show, saying the decision to select contestants is not in his hands.

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan at a Press conference on the set of upcoming Bigg Boss OTT S2, at Goregaon in Mumbai (PTI Photo)Premium
Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan at a Press conference on the set of upcoming Bigg Boss OTT S2, at Goregaon in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting on Indian national television for decades now, and now for the first time, he is seen on an OTT platform with Big Boss OTT 2. The inaugural episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was streamed on Jio Cinema on Saturday i.e. on 17 June. 

Ahead of the show's release, Salman Khan had briefly interacted with the media and said before every season, he gets so many calls right from politicians to actors and many others wanting to be part of the show. Further adding, he said that people don't understand that the decision to select contestants is not in his hand.

“I gets so many calls when I host Bigg Boss that I get irritated and switch off my phone," he said as quoted by Rediff.com

Also Read: Salman Khan Returns with 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': 'From Puneet Kumar to Manisha Rani; meet the contestants

"There are calls from their friends, family members. Be it politicians, actors or from any other walk of life, I get calls from everyone saying that Bigg Boss is a great platform for their career and they would love to be a part of the show. But they don't understand this decision is not in my hands," he added.

During the media briefing, Salman also shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

"I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered," says Salman. Agar horaha hoga toh I will control everything on my own. I feel the show should not go against our Indian culture."

Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material.

Bigg Boss, which is known for its dramatic and controversial content is become a household name in the India. The format of Bigg Boss involves a group of contestants living together in a house, cut off from the outside world, and participating in various tasks and challenges while being monitored by cameras 24/7. 

One of the defining aspects of Bigg Boss is the conflicts and arguments that arise among the contestants. 

This years contestants incluse, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Puneet Kumar and Pooja Bhatt.

Meanwhile, earlier reports also showed that actor Salman Khan charges 25 crores per week from the hit show Big Boss. Khan, therefore earns 12.5 crores for one episode of Weekend Ka Vaar for the television show, a report has stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 18 Jun 2023, 02:07 PM IST
