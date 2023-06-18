Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan says he gets 'flooded with calls for recommendations, get so irritated that...'2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Salman Khan made his debut on an OTT platform with 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Ahead of the show, Salman expressed his annoyance at receiving numerous calls from politicians, actors and others who want to be part of the show, saying the decision to select contestants is not in his hands.
Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting on Indian national television for decades now, and now for the first time, he is seen on an OTT platform with Big Boss OTT 2. The inaugural episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was streamed on Jio Cinema on Saturday i.e. on 17 June.
