New Delhi: The digital version of the reality show Bigg Boss on VOOT, the video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has roped in eight brands as sponsors.

After on-boarding food delivery service Swiggy and cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinDCX, as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors, the show now has Vimal Elaichi as ‘presenting sponsor’ and MX Takatak, Netmeds, H&M, Durex and Lotus Herbal as special partners.

The season premiere episode registered the highest number of subscriber tune-in for a Bigg Boss opening to date, Viacom18 said in a statement. The sponsorships aim to provide brands with an opportunity to engage and collaborate through various touchpoints throughout the digital season. They will gain prominence through ad spots, task integrations, special zones and other interactive and innovative branding opportunities, the company added.

Vimal Elaichi will leverage the partnership to create IPs like Video Vichaar and Extraa Masala, the company said. The former will enable viewers to share thoughts and opinions around daily developments within the house. MX Takatak, a short video platform acting as social media partner, will drive growth for the show and its viewer community on its platform.

While fashion brand, H&M will act as style partner, Netmeds joins as pharmacy partner, Durex as special partner and Lotus Herbal as beauty partner to drive engagement through tasks and activities that both contestants and viewers will actively be involved in.

“Bigg Boss has grown to become a celebrated proposition for brands to connect and engage with viewers. Given the multi-touchpoint offering, the interest the show generates is unlike any other. The diverse brands that have come onboard as sponsors, some of whom have joined the Bigg Boss family for the first time in this exciting edition, is testimony to popularity of the show and the wide appeal of the Voot platform," Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said in a statement.

A Vimal Elaichi spokesperson called the digital version of the show a new idea for an OTT platform in India and said the company has always associated with shows and IPs that have a large mass audience connect.

Janhavi Parikh, business head - MX TakaTak said the partnership will help bring reality television to short video. “Bigg Boss OTT shows the real side of celebrities to its viewers while MX TakaTak offers a great platform and encourages users, creators, digital enthusiasts to showcase their real talent across different genres. The natural content synergies that both platforms drive make it a win-win for us and we believe this will make for a great content fit for our users," Parikh said in a statement.

