Social reality is stepping out of television’s shadow and into streaming’s spotlight. Long synonymous with Bigg Boss, the genre—built around interpersonal dynamics within controlled settings—is seeing renewed traction as newer formats expand the category. Data from media consulting firm Ormax Media shows titles such as The 50 drawing over 13 million viewers on JioHotstar, signalling over the top (OTT) platforms are finding a scalable, sticky format beyond traditional TV.
Bigg Boss takes on an OTT avatar, draws younger viewers
SummarySocial reality shows are gaining ground on streaming, with The 50 drawing 13 million viewers. Experts say the genre taps into human emotions and engages younger audiences through competitive, relatable formats, expanding beyond traditional titles.
Social reality is stepping out of television’s shadow and into streaming’s spotlight. Long synonymous with Bigg Boss, the genre—built around interpersonal dynamics within controlled settings—is seeing renewed traction as newer formats expand the category. Data from media consulting firm Ormax Media shows titles such as The 50 drawing over 13 million viewers on JioHotstar, signalling over the top (OTT) platforms are finding a scalable, sticky format beyond traditional TV.
About the Author
Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.
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