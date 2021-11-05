New Delhi: Key overseas territories such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia, that have so far thrown up underwhelming numbers for small Punjabi and Telugu language films, are expected to finally open up with Bollywood’s big-ticket Diwali offering Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe .

While Hollywood films have set the cash registers ringing overseas over the past few weeks, regional Indian films such as Honsla Rakh (Punjabi) and Love Story (Telugu) have not managed to replicate their impressive domestic box office numbers abroad.

Trade experts are hoping the dry spell ends now with diaspora audiences returning to theatres. In 2019, overseas theatricals had contributed Rs. 27 billion out of the total Rs. 191 billion made by filmed entertainment, according to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report.

Sooryavanshi will open in 66 countries and 1,300 screens in international markets including North America, UAE, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti. The Rajinikanth film is also expected to notch up a 1,000 screen count overseas.

“The overseas market has only opened up for Hollywood until now and the performance of local Indian films may be termed as okay, if not poor. The standard audience bent towards Hollywood is understandable given that the industry was been churning out big-ticket films back-to-back," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Like domestic audiences, viewers across the diaspora too have gotten used to content on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. To contend with the trend, the American film industry has released high-profile star vehicles recently such as the James Bond film No Time to Die that had made $368 million at the international box office within three weeks of release.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the covid-19 pandemic saw key overseas territories for Hindi and Tamil films crash completely, and the numbers of recent releases such as Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom were far from impressive. “But if things don’t open up for Sooryavanshi, something is seriously wrong," Pillai pointed out.

He added that the action spectacle is Bollywood’s best bet for territories like US, UK and Europe where audiences have remained cautious so far while those like Malaysia, the biggest market for Tamil films, had collapsed completely and is still operating at restricted capacities. In fact, earlier this year, when exhibitors were urging producers to start releasing films post the first covid wave, several studio heads had pointed out that big-ticket movies with high budgets and high-profile stars also need overseas markets to open up and become functional.

As far as domestic buzz goes, national multiplex chains opened advance booking for Sooryavanshi only late Thursday night but the film had netted around Rs. 4.5 crore in advance sales from single screens and independent multiplexes, according to trade website Box Office India. Three territories including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all of which have been allowed 100% seating occupancies, are leading the wave, making for the best advance since action drama War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff that had released in October 2019.

