Big-ticket southern films fail to excite box office

However, trade experts said many recent films come with lazy execution, making their lead stars do the same things they have been known for, for years. Babu, for instance, who had seen hits like Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Maharshi (2019) and Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), could not recreate the same magic with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, that only made Rs. 87 crore worldwide over the first week, according to trade website Andhra Box Office. “That said, when south films find traction in the north, they manage to penetrate even into small towns. However, even big Hindi hits do not go beyond the top seven or eight cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu," Jyala pointed out.

