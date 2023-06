Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for decades-old alleged sexual assault

Nine more women last Wednesday accused Bill Cosby—famous American comedian, actor, and media personality—of sexually assaulting them, decades ago, in a lawsuit filed in Nevada, after the US state dropped its statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse cases.

The law suit court said alleged assaults took place between 1979 and 1992 in various locations in Nevada including dressing room, hotel suites, Reno homes and Lake Tahoe. The comedian used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to isolate and sexually assault the women, it further added.

Earlier, around 60 women accused Cosby of being serial predator who plied victims with sedatives and alcohol before assaulting them after Nevada enacted a "lookback" law removing a two-year window for sexual assault victims to bring civil claims.

The women group also trying to seek justice in the courts, by urging the states to give them more time to pursue civil damages.

Cosby, 85, was a famous figure in late-20th century American popular culture, and was known as "America's Dad" for his role in 1980s television comedy "The Cosby Show."

Cosby was earlier convicted in 2004 when a Pennsylvania jury found him guilty in 2018 of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater Temple University, but was released from prison after Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his case in 2021, ruling that he should not have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney years earlier.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt slammed the Nevada accusers and their lawyers, in part for filing the lawsuit just before the June 19 Juneteenth holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

“It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby," Wyatt said in a statement. “Mr. Cosby continues to invoke his constitutional rights by saying ‘Not Guilty’ and vehemently denying all of these alleged allegations waged against him."

