Industry
Biopics, nationalist themes see diminishing returns at the box office
SummaryBiopics are losing popularity at the box office, with recent films underperforming. Experts suggest audiences prefer home viewing on OTT platforms and have grown weary of repetitive nationalist themes in these films, leading to a decline in interest.
Biopics, once a viable genre at the box office, are increasingly losing their draw with films such as Emergency, Chandu Champion, Sarfira and others, having underperformed miserably over the past few months.
