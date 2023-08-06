Actor Bipasha Basu, who gave birth to her daughter Devi in November 2022, has opened up about her child, revealing in a chat show with fellow actor Neha Dhupia, that Basu's daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart.

The little one had to undergo surgery at the young age of just three months, Bipasha Basu revealed in tha chat show.

Talking to actress Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha revealed, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... "

Sharing further details, Bipasha Basu said that her daughter, Devi, has been diagnosed with VSD (ventricular septal defect) when she was taken for a scan when the latter was three months old.

Bipasha Basu got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and they had Devi in 2022. Recently on social media site Basu also revealed that her daughter has been nicknamed ‘Mishti’, a Bangla word for sweet.

“We (Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover) didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect...We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan." Basu said to Neha Dhupia during the Instagram live.

Watch the video here

Basu also added that her husband and Devi's father Karan Singh Grover had been hesitant about the surgery that doctors recommended. She said, "I remember the third month when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time."

Revealing the emotions the then new parents went through on their child's diagnosis, Bipasha Basu said, "The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old."

According to the chat show, Bipasha Basu said that Devi had been in surgery for six hours. "I did not sleep for 40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God." she added.

Bipasha Basu also gave fans an update on Devi's health. She said that their daughter is fine now.