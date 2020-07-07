BJP's Shaina NC nominated to the board of state broadcaster Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: Shaina NC, treasurer and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been nominated to the board of state broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

“Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to PMO India, Narendra Modi ji for nominating me to the board of Prasar Bharati. Prasar Bharati is the body at heart of communication and broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility. Thanking Prakash Javadekar ji and the ministry of information and broadcasting," NC tweeted on Tuesday.

Also a fashion designer and social worker, NC is the daughter of the former Sheriff of Mumbai. She entered politics in 2004 when she joined the BJP where she holds the positions of national spokesperson, member of the national executive council, and treasurer of the party’s Maharashtra unit. NC is involved in social work through her charity fashion shows and two NGOs, I Love Mumbai and Giants International.

Of late, Prasar Bharati has been in the news for reviewing its relationship with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), alleging anti-national reporting by the latter. This followed PTI publishing an interview with Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong, wherein the diplomat blamed India for the ongoing border crisis in Ladakh and the violence in Galwan Valley that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated