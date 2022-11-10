Home / Industry / Media /  ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ extends the Marvel empire in film franchises

Since “Iron Man" was released in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has grossed more than $10.5 billion in U.S. box-office revenue—the most of any movie franchise, according to Box Office Mojo. The blockbuster-scaled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," to be released in theaters Friday, will add to the MCU total.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout