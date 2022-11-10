‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ extends the Marvel empire in film franchises1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 09:31 PM IST
- Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have grossed more than twice as much as their closest competitor, the Star Wars franchise
Since “Iron Man" was released in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has grossed more than $10.5 billion in U.S. box-office revenue—the most of any movie franchise, according to Box Office Mojo. The blockbuster-scaled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," to be released in theaters Friday, will add to the MCU total.