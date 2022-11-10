‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ extends the Marvel empire in film franchises
- Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have grossed more than twice as much as their closest competitor, the Star Wars franchise
Since “Iron Man" was released in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has grossed more than $10.5 billion in U.S. box-office revenue—the most of any movie franchise, according to Box Office Mojo. The blockbuster-scaled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," to be released in theaters Friday, will add to the MCU total.
With more than $700 million in box-office revenue, the franchise’s 2018 “Black Panther" movie had the sixth-highest lifetime gross in the U.S.
Although a relative latecomer among franchises, MCU has released 29 movies since the start of the franchise 14 years ago—and has grossed more than twice as much as the next-highest franchise, Star Wars.
The MCU franchise includes more movies that have individually done well than other franchises. MCU’s movies account for 10 of the 24 movies in the graphic above that grossed more than $400 million.
Out of the 12 highest-grossing franchises in the U.S. and Canada, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo, the only one with close to the same number of movies as Marvel Cinematic Universe is James Bond. Twenty-six Bond films have been released since “Dr. No" made its debut in 1963, but the franchise has grossed less than one-quarter of what MCU has grossed.
There is a story behind the screens here: While the universes of Hogwarts, Tatooine and Gotham unfolded, media giants sought control of the film rights to these franchises.
When each of the 12 top-grossing franchises made their debuts, the film studio now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was behind three and Walt Disney Co., one.
Now, Disney owns four of these franchises, including Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warner Bros. Discovery owns three and Comcast Corp. two.
The domestic box office for movies this year is running about 35% below prepandemic levels, but the summer movie season was off by only 22%, according to Box Office Mojo. The summer results benefited from box-office smashes such as “Top Gun: Maverick," which has now grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.
Many of these franchises are continuing their frequent pace of releases, with new installments from Marvel, DC Extended Universe and The Fast and the Furious expected next year.
