Black Widow to skip theatres in India

It is clear that Hollywood studios will try to cash in on the track record they have already built in India and their success may even encourage local producers to plan releases. Even in the period after the first lockdown, films like Tenet and Wonder Woman had first taken the litmus test in theatres. In fact, Hollywood releasing animation flicks like Raya and the Last Dragon in cinemas in the US proves that it is looking at bringing families and children back.

