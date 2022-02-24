BlackRock, Warner Music invest $750 million in female and diverse artists

Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Sting are among older mega-acts who have cashed in on their music. They have capitalized on a frenzy of deal making amid listeners’ preference for older music, tax advantages for artists on their catalog sales and high valuations driven by the idea that music is a recession-proof asset. But artists earlier on in their careers have also been looking to cut deals, and some investors are seeing upside in taking a stake in younger works.

