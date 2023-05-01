Met Gala veteran Blake Lively, known for her style quotient on the red carpet, won't be attending the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event this year. However the Gossip Girl actor said she will be keeping an eye on the red carpet looks.

According to E News, the actor has confirmed that she won't be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. But she will be keeping an eye on this year's red carpet looks, which is based on the theme of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

"I will be watching," Blake Lively told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC on April 27. She joked that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday."

At 2022 Met Gala event, The Gossip Girl actor had attended the event with husband Ryan Reynolds . She stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. She showcased a stunning transformation on the red carpet when the bow was untied and a green-coloured outfit was revealed. The theme for last year's Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

Blake welcomed her fourth child in February. She first revealed her fourth pregnancy in September 2022, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. The Gossip Girl actor did not announce the birth of her fourth child in a straightforward way, but posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023… been busy." The couple has three daughters, Betty (3), Inez (6) and James (8).

Earlier, her husband Ryan Reynolds shared how his other three daughters feel about the addition of a new member in the family. "They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

The Met Gala formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual event held on the first Monday of May for the who's who of fashion and entertainment industries. The event is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event. This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, it centres on the late designer, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career