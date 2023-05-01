Blake Lively to skip Met Gala 20232 min read 01 May 2023, 02:39 AM IST
Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively said she will be keeping an eye on Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks, which is based on the theme of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.
Met Gala veteran Blake Lively, known for her style quotient on the red carpet, won't be attending the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event this year. However the Gossip Girl actor said she will be keeping an eye on the red carpet looks.
