Blake Lively to skip Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual event held on the first Monday of May for the who's who of fashion and entertainment industries. The event is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event. This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, it centres on the late designer, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career