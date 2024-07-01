Box office in first half was ‘among worst’ for theatres but small films shine

It’s been a bleak first half for the film business in India, with box-office collections across languages estimated at ₹3,000 crore-3,500 crore compared with ₹4,868 crore in the same period in 2023, according to trade experts.

The underwhelming performance of big titles such as Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan and the absence of new releases for almost two months during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning resulted in the abysmal figures, along with a recalibration by producers who have taken even fewer new films to the floors.

Bollywood, or Hindi cinema alone, is lagging behind by at least ₹400 crore-500 crore. At the same time, trade experts point out that green shoots have emerged, thanks to small success stories such as Crew, Article 370, Srikanth and Munjya, signalling the gradual return of people to cinemas as long as compelling content is on offer.

“This has been one of the worst periods for us as far as business goes. It isn’t hard to imagine why the numbers look like this when two out of six months barely saw any releases," said Amit Sharma, managing director of multiplex operator Miraj Cinemas.

The year started with an underperformer like Fighter, which ended up with ₹200 crore on a budget of over ₹250 crore. Small hits such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ( ₹82.59 crore), Article 370 ( ₹77.08 crore), Shaitaan ( ₹148.54 crore) and Crew ( ₹81.56 crore) followed before the Eid weekend fiascos Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ( ₹59.17 crore) and Maidaan ( ₹52.29 crore) paved the way for a period of negligible releases.

Shares of PVR Inox Ltd, the country’s largest multiplex operator, have fallen 14 percent so far this year after a relatively dull period for movies in India. It plans to shut down about 70 underperforming screens in FY25, after exiting 85 in FY24. Its net screen additions are expected to be 50 this year.

While the Hindi market remained starved of content, the Hollywood pipeline remained dull too, with the exceptions of Kung Fu Panda 4 ( ₹36.47 crore), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ( ₹106.42 crore) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ( ₹27 crore).

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan pointed out the notable trend this year has been the resurgence of smaller-scale and non-star films in Hindi cinema. Along with Crew, titles that worked without big budgets or hugely popular faces include Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth, which earned ₹30.69 crore, and breakout hit Munjya, a horror comedy that had clocked in ₹95.63 crore at last count.

“Last year had big-ticket blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal. But the fact that smaller films are throwing up good numbers this year shows that the audience is back for good post the pandemic and then it is up to the content," Chauhan said.

To be sure, Malayalam cinema remained the big exception to the dismal run by most films across languages over the past six months. With hits like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life and Aavesham, all of which crossed the ₹100 crore mark within the first three months of 2024 itself, Malayalam cinema’s collections equalled 71% of its box-office receipts in 2023.

“It’s been a hard time but also one of re-setting for both producers and exhibitors. Especially theatre owners, who’ve tried various things over this period," said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

From playing around with pricing tickets as low as ₹99 to re-launching older classics, Puri said the strategies have helped cinemas with much information on the tastes of their clientele.