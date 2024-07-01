Box office in first half was ‘among worst’ for theatres but small films shine
Summary
- Box-office collections across languages are estimated at ₹3,000 crore-3,500 crore compared with ₹4,868 crore in the first half of 2023. However, green shoots have emerged thanks to small success stories such as Crew, Article 370, Srikanth and Munjya.
It’s been a bleak first half for the film business in India, with box-office collections across languages estimated at ₹3,000 crore-3,500 crore compared with ₹4,868 crore in the same period in 2023, according to trade experts.