"Barbie", the Hollywood blockbuster movie has crossed $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its debut on July 21, Warner Bros. Pictures said on Sunday.

The fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theaters - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theaters, for a total of $1.0315 billion, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The movie production house also said that Oscar-nominated "Barbie" writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director.

According to Reuters citing Comscore data, the film drew $127 million worldwide this weekend - Friday through Sunday - with $53 million in domestic receipts and another $74 million overseas.

“As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a statement.

"Barbie" ticket sales rank second this year to "The Super Mario Bros", which was released in April and has raked in a total of $1.357 billion at the box office, according to Reuters.

According to AP, in modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and “Barbie" is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting “Wonder Woman’s" $821.8 million global total. Three movies that were co-directed by women are still ahead of “Barbie," including “Frozen" ($1.3 billion) and “Frozen 2" ($1.45 billion) both co-directed by Jennifer Lee and “Captain Marvel" ($1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden. But, “Barbie" has passed “Captain Marvel" domestically with $459.4 million (versus $426.8 million), thereby claiming the North American record for live-action movies directed by women.

