Blockbuster movie ‘Barbie’ crosses $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide

Blockbuster movie ‘Barbie’ crosses $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:27 AM IST
Warner Bros. says the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theaters - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theaters, for a total of $1.0315 billion
"Barbie", the Hollywood blockbuster movie has crossed $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its debut on July 21, Warner Bros. Pictures said on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message